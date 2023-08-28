Elton John Rushed To Hospital In France

Sir Elton John took a tumble at his villa in Nice, France over the weekend and was "rushed" to the hospital to be assessed for injuries. According to Page Six, the 76-year-old artist was transported to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco where he received brief treatment, underwent a few check ups, and was discharged the next morning.

The Rocket Man has since returned home in good health. A representative of John's shared a statement with Page Six on Monday morning that said:

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.” The world-renowned entertainer has been enjoying life in the South of France for much of the summer with husband David Furnish and the couple's two children, 12-year-old Zachary, and 10-year-old Elijah.

In July, John wrapped up the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour after five years of performing across the globe. The tour, known as the highest-grossing tour of all time, brought in a whopping $900 million. John shared a statement praising fans for years' worth of dedication following the last show of the tour in Stockholm, Sweden,

"...every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show." No further details regarding the recent fall and hospitalization were released.