Florida Destination Ranked Among America's 'Most Romantic Small Towns'

When it comes to looking for a romantic destination, there's nothing more intimate than a small town. With plenty of unique boutiques and tourist attractions and fewer crowds to interrupt those special moments, these locations are perfect for spending some quality time with your significant other.

That's why New York Travel Guides unveiled its list of the "most romantic" small towns in the United States. Writers combed through 600 American locations and picked out 140 based on places to stay, activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.



A well-known Florida city ranked in the Top 5, and that's St. Augustine! Coming in the No. 3 spot, here's why writers think you should consider this spot for your next lovers' trip:

"Founded in 1565, St. Augustine is a perfect town for a romantic trip because of its historic charm. Go for a stroll along buildings from the 1700s, explore hidden courtyards, and admire the town’s waterfront views, all while hearing the sound of horses walking on St. Augustine’s brick-paved streets. In addition to that, the town boasts numerous attractions and tours. Whether you want to do a horse-drawn carriage ride, enjoy a cruise, or visit a distillery, you can experience a lot of romance in St. Augustine. In addition to that, the town has many romantic accommodations, including ones that overlook Matanzas Bay."

Here are the Top 10 most romantic small towns, according to the rankings:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

St. Augustine wasn't the only Florida destination on the list. To see which cities and towns also appeared in the rankings, visit New York Travel Guides' website for the full study.