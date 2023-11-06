Mets Hire Yankees Coach As Next Manager: Report
By Jason Hall
November 6, 2023
The New York Mets have reportedly hired New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (November 6).
"The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Mendoza, 43, has served as the New York Yankees' bench coach for the last four seasons and has been a coach in the organization for the last 15 years," Passan wrote.
The Mets reportedly interviewed Mendoza last week following the firing of former manager Buck Showalter and the hiring of former Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns for the same position, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported at the time.
The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Mendoza, 43, has served as the New York Yankees' bench coach for the last four seasons and has been a coach in the organization for the last 15 years.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023
Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who was hired by the franchise during the same offseason as Sherman for his initial role as general manager, was also reported to be among candidates for the Mets' managerial position. Mendoza also reportedly interviewed for the Cleveland Guardians' prior to the team's announced hiring of former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt on Monday.
The veteran bench coach previously interviewed for the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox's managerial openings after the COVID-shortened 2020 season, as well as the Chicago White Sox's manager position after the 2022 season.
Mendoza played 13 seasons in the minor leagues before initially beginning his coaching career with the Staten Island Yankees in 2009 and had worked his way through the franchise's farm system before being promoted to the major leagues as the Yankees' infield coach in 2017 and was named bench coach in 2019.