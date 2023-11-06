Mets Hire Yankees Coach As Next Manager: Report

The New York Mets have reportedly hired New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (November 6).

"The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Mendoza, 43, has served as the New York Yankees' bench coach for the last four seasons and has been a coach in the organization for the last 15 years," Passan wrote.

The Mets reportedly interviewed Mendoza last week following the firing of former manager Buck Showalter and the hiring of former Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns for the same position, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported at the time.