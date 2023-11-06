Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In The State

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be taken to the next level enhanced with a cheesy slice smothered in all of your favorite toppings. Far & Wide searched around the country for "out-of-this-world amazing" pizza, compiling a list of the best pies in each state based on TripAdvisor reviews.

According to the site, you can find the best pizza in all of Missouri at Pagliai's Pizza & Pasta in Cape Girardeau. The sausage toppings are considered "amazing" but you can also try ordering "Pagliai's Special," Chicken Fajita Pizza, Meat Extravaganza or Hawaiian Delight. Pagliai's Pizza & Pasta is located at 1129 Broadway Street.

Here's what some reviewers had to say about their visit to Pagliai's Pizza & Pasta:

"Any trip to Cape Girardeau without a trip to Paglias Pizza is a wasted trip. Not your stuffy cookie-cutter franchise pizza. One-of-a-kind marvelous pizza. Their Chicago spicy sausge is amazing. Try them, and they will quick become your favorite!"

"The pizza was fantastic (as noted by others, the sausage is REALLY good). Very nice craft beer selection. Maybe sometime I'll try something other than pizza... It was still worth the right."

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to see where you can find the best pizza in each state. According to Yelp, other highly-rated pizza can be found at Rosé by Peno, Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza and Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery in St. Louis as well as Devoured Pop-Up, You Wanna Pizza Me and Providence By The Slice in Kansas City.