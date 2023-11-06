North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In The State

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be taken to the next level enhanced with a cheesy slice smothered in all of your favorite toppings. Far & Wide searched around the country for "out-of-this-world amazing" pizza, compiling a list of the best pies in each state based on TripAdvisor reviews.

According to the site, you can find the best pizza in all of North Carolina at Slice Pizzeria in Kill Devil Hills, which has a wide variety of traditional and premium toppings that reviewers love. Slice is located at 710 S. Croatan Highway.

Here's what some reviewers had to say about their visit to Slice:

"Not your ordinary pizza! This pizzeria has options for everyone: pizza by the slice (18 varieties); whole pizzas; salads; and pasta options. The ratio of sauce: cheese: toppings varies with variety. The 4 slices we tried had the perfect ratio for each."

"While visiting the Outer Banks the wife and I had a pizza craving. We Googled pizza and found this place. I am so glad we did. Even though it had 4 tables we had enjoyable time. Pizza was really good and staff very friendly. I highly recommend."

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to see where you can find the best pizza in each state. According to Yelp, other highly-rated pizza can be found at Stoner's Pizza Joint and Geno D's Pizza in Charlotte, Patronies Pizza and Pie-Zano's Pizzeria in Raleigh, and Slices Pizza by Tony and Mario's Pizza in Greensboro.