Tupac Shakur Gets Street In Oakland Renamed In His Honor

In addition to Set, other notable names like Sway Calloway, rappers E-40, MC Hammer and Digital Underground founder Money B were all in attendance to talk about Shakur's impact on their lives and Hip-Hop overall.



Back in May, the City Council in Oakland voted unanimously to rename a section of MacArthur Boulevard in Lake Merritt where he lived under his original stage name, MC New York. Official plaques and all signage for "Tupac Shakur Way" were paid for by the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.



Shakur's first-ever street comes a couple of months after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police finally made an arrest in the rapper's murder case. Duane "Keefe D" Davis was charged with murder 27 years after 'Pac was shot in by a man riding in a white Cadillac on the Las Vegas Strip. Davis is the only living person who was in the Cadillac that night according to his own past interviews and a book he published in 2019. He recently pleaded not guilty.



Watch the entire street-naming ceremony and see more scenes from the event below.