Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Enters Plea Following Two Delays

Davis is the only living person who was in the white Cadillac with the person who shot Shakur as he sat in a car with Suge Knight on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago. He reportedly admitted in interviews and his 2019 book that he witnessed the shooting while he was seated in the front passenger seat of the aforementioned vehicle. According to NBC News, he was indicted on a single charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Authorities allege that Davis provided the gun that one of the the three other men in the Cadillac used to shoot the late rapper.



Knight is currently living behind bars while he serves the rest of his 28-year prison sentence in California. Although he knows Davis well, Knight previously said that he would refuse to testify against him at trial. Davis is set to return to court next week.

