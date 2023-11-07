Beloved Restaurant Named Colorado's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Diner

By Zuri Anderson

November 10, 2023

Scrambled Egg and Cheese Breakfast Wrap
Photo: LauriPatterson / E+ / Getty Images

Everyone knows that one diner that always puts a smile on your face. We're talking about those no-frills, all-chill establishments serving up cheap eats, comfort food, and everything in between. Even better are the ones tucked away or located off the beaten path -- that's how you know these meals are the real deal.

If you're curious about these beloved diners, Cheapism updated their list of every state's best "hole-in-the-wall" diners. Writers said they "scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."

According to the list, Colorado's top hole-in-the-wall diner is King's Chef Diner! Here's why this restaurant is getting the spotlight:

“Whether you're ordering an omelet, a breakfast burrito, or something different, chances are it comes topped with green chili at this pint-size, purple-turreted castle — and fans love it… While the steak and eggs is impressive, for really big appetites there's the Thing — bacon, sausage, or ham, a layer of hash browns, and two eggs on Texas toast, topped with cheese and green chili. Eat all of your meal and get a Clean Plate sticker plus a piece of candy.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.