Historic Restaurant Named Washington's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Diner
By Zuri Anderson
November 10, 2023
Everyone knows that one diner that always puts a smile on your face. We're talking about those no-frills, all-chill establishments serving up cheap eats, comfort food, and everything in between. Even better are the ones tucked away or located off the beaten path -- that's how you know these meals are the real deal.
If you're curious about these beloved diners, Cheapism updated their list of every state's best "hole-in-the-wall" diners. Writers said they "scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."
According to the list, Washington State's top hole-in-the-wall diner is Joe Brown's Café! Here's why this restaurant is getting the spotlight:
'We are still alive and kicking,' proclaims Joe Brown's Café, which opened in 1932. Come in for the all-day breakfast and take in the classic diner style, with green vinyl booths and swiveling stools at the counter… What to order: The Fried Thing, a breakfast sandwich made with fried ham, fried eggs, and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough. It comes with hash browns and a waffle, pancakes, or French toast.”
You can find this restaurant at 817 Main St. in Vancouver.
Check out the full list of each state's best hole-in-the-wall diner on cheapism.com.