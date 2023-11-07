Kyler Murray's Status Officially Determined

The Arizona Cardinals have officially activated quarterback Kyler Murray for the first time since his torn ACL injury last season, the team announced on its social media accounts Tuesday (November 7).

"ACT1VATED," the Cardinals wrote alongside a graphic featuring Murray.

Murray returned to practice on October 18 after coming off injured reserve. The former No. 1 overall pick underwent an MRI on December 13, which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on December 12, 2022, Rapoport reported at the time.

Last week, the Cardinals traded Joshua Dobbs -- who started in the team's first eight games in Murray's absence -- to the Minnesota Vikings hours before the NFL's trade deadline. Rookie Clayton Tune started at quarterback in last Sunday's (November 5) 27-0 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and threw for 58 yards on 11 of 20 passing and recorded 28 yards on five rushing attempts.