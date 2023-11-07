LeBron Shares Major Update On Bronny's Status After Cardiac Arrest

USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James is scheduled to undergo a health checkup later this month and could be cleared to make his college basketball just months removed from suffering cardiac arrest, according to his father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," LeBron said during his postgame press conference after the Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat Monday (November 6) night via ABC 7 Los Angeles. "He's done with rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big - a big - moment at the end of the month to see how we can continue to go forward.

"If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations," LeBron added. "Everything's on the up and up."

Bronny James, 19, was inactive for the Trojans' 82-69 win against Kansas State in their season opener Monday night.