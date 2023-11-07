LeBron Shares Major Update On Bronny's Status After Cardiac Arrest
By Jason Hall
November 7, 2023
USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James is scheduled to undergo a health checkup later this month and could be cleared to make his college basketball just months removed from suffering cardiac arrest, according to his father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," LeBron said during his postgame press conference after the Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat Monday (November 6) night via ABC 7 Los Angeles. "He's done with rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big - a big - moment at the end of the month to see how we can continue to go forward.
"If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations," LeBron added. "Everything's on the up and up."
Bronny James, 19, was inactive for the Trojans' 82-69 win against Kansas State in their season opener Monday night.
LeBron James talks about Bronny's progress... pic.twitter.com/mwovO3tnhW— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 7, 2023
Bronny was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest during the Trojans' practice at their home arena, Galen Center, in July and was discharged days later.
USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023
James announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post shared on May 6.
"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.
James rated as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 5 combo guard, No. 4 player from the state of California and No. 22 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 19-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.3 million.
James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."
"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."