LeBron And Bronny James Spotted At Mayo Clinic After Health Scare

USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James and his father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, were spotted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, seeking additional treatment after the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest last month, TMZ Sports reports.

A video shared by TMZ Sports shows Bronny and LeBron James, along with others, exiting Terza Ristorante in downtown Rochester through the restaurant's backdoor before their vehicle was swarmed by nearby fans.

Last month, The 911 call for Bronny James' cardiac arrest was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports.

"Get an ambulance here now," the caller quickly said.

A responding dispatcher confirmed that the fire department and paramedics were "already on the way" to USC's home arena, Galen Center, during the call. James, 18, was reported to have been "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" when he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and has since "been discharged home, where he is resting," according to a statement from Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, who served as a consulting cardiologist in the hospital's response to James' emergency, obtained by the Athletic's Shams Charania on July 27.