Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Pennsylvania coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Pennsylvania can be found at Bud and Marilyn's located in Philadelphia. Cheapism recommended ordering Marilyn's Fried Chicken.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Pennsylvania:

"Named after chef Marcie Blaine Turney's grandparents and paying tribute to the restaurant they ran in her Wisconsin hometown, Bud and Marilyn's is couched in a cozy midcentury vibe and a menu of comfort foods. The half-bird of fried chicken is served with a biscuit, honey butter, dill pickles, and a housemade hot sauce."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.