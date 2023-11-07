Rick Ross & Meek Mill Want To Hook Up One Lucky Fan With $50,000
By Tony M. Centeno
November 7, 2023
Rick Ross and Meek Mill want to giveaway 50 racks ahead of their new joint album.
On Monday, November 6, the MMG duo announced their Too Good To Be True Sweepstakes in honor of their upcoming studio album that arrives later this week. Fan have to be 18 and older to participate, but it's pretty simple to enter. All qualified fans have to do is log on to the official website www.toogoodtobetrue.co and submit seven numbers. They also have to fill out the sweepstakes form and pre-save the album Too Good To Be True. After the sweepstakes ends in 10 days, a winner will be randomly selected and announced on Instagram.
The giveaway was announced just days before the album is scheduled to drop. Over the past few weeks, Rozay and Meek have released two songs from the project, "Lyrical Eazy" and "SHAQ & KOBE." They recently dropped the "SHAQ & KOBE" (Remix) featuring Shaquille O'Neal himself and Damian Lillard a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A. After the remix debuted on TNT's "Inside The NBA," Ross paid Shaq a visit and personally hooked him up with an MMG chain.
"Best day ever, my favorite rapper @richforever just blessed me with a MMG chain," Shaq wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m a cry. thanks @meekmill . first he allowed me and @damianlillard get on that shaq and kobe remix. go stream that now."
Too Good To Be True is set to arrive on November 10. The sweepstakes will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 16.