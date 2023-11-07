Rick Ross & Meek Mill Want To Hook Up One Lucky Fan With $50,000

Rick Ross and Meek Mill want to giveaway 50 racks ahead of their new joint album.



On Monday, November 6, the MMG duo announced their Too Good To Be True Sweepstakes in honor of their upcoming studio album that arrives later this week. Fan have to be 18 and older to participate, but it's pretty simple to enter. All qualified fans have to do is log on to the official website www.toogoodtobetrue.co and submit seven numbers. They also have to fill out the sweepstakes form and pre-save the album Too Good To Be True. After the sweepstakes ends in 10 days, a winner will be randomly selected and announced on Instagram.