Chain restaurants and cafes may be convenient — with menus that pretty much stay the same wherever you go — but some of the best meals and friendliest service can be found at smaller businesses. Plus, frequenting locally-owned and independent shops is a great way to support your own community while also sampling good food and drinks.

Based on reviews and rankings from sites like Yelp and Food & Wine, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shop in each state. The top choice for Georgia is Rev Coffee Café and Roastery near Atlanta, which "pushes the boundaries of exceptional quality" in terms of sourcing roasting and preparing coffee, per its website.

Rev Coffee Café and Roastery is located at 1680 Spring Road SE B in Smyrna.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located in a converted garage, Rev Coffee has been sourcing and roasting their own beans since 2010. It's become a beloved local gathering place since then, serving cult-favorite choices like the best-selling Consensus Blend, a chocolatey, dark-roasted combination of Brazilian Cerrado and Colombian Antioquia. They supply coffee to lots of local cafés and restaurants, and turn them into expertly-crafted coffee drinks in-store. And on a hot day, nothing beats their frozen hot chocolate."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to read up on the best local coffee shops around the country.