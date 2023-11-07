Week 10 College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Revealed

There were no changes to the top 4 seeds in the Week 10 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings with the Ohio State Buckeyes remaining No. 1 overall followed by the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Florida State Seminoles.

All teams through the top 8 stayed in the same position as the previous week's rankings, which were the first of the 2023 college football season. The Oklahoma State Cowboys had the biggest jump of any ranked team, moving up seven spots to No. 15 overall following their win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma suffered the biggest drop of any ranked team, falling eight spots to No. 17 after its loss to Oklahoma State.

The full Week 10 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are included below:

Ohio State (Big Ten)- 9-0 (-) Georgia (SEC)- 9-0 (-) Michigan (Big Ten)- 9-0 () Florida State (ACC)- 9-0 (-) Washington (Pac-12)- 9-0 (-) Oregon (Pac-12)- 8-1 (-) Texas (Big 12)- 8-1 (-) Alabama (SEC)- 8-1 (-) Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-1 (+1) Penn State (Big Ten)- 8-1 (+1) Louisville (ACC)- 8-1 (+2) Oregon State (Pac-12)- 7-2 (+4) Tennessee (SEC)- 7-2 (+4) Missouri (SEC)- 7-2 (+4) Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 7-2 (+7) Kansas (Big 12)- 7-2 (+5) Oklahoma (Big 12)- 7-2 (-8) Utah (Pac-12)- 7-2 (-_ LSU (SEC)- 6-3 (-5) Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-3 (-5) Arizona (Pac-12)- 6-3 (Not ranked in Week 9) Iowa (Big Ten)- 7-2 (NR) Tulane (AAC)- 8-1 (+1) North Carolina (ACC)- 7-2 (NR) Kansas State (Big 122)- 6-3 (-2)

