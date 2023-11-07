Wisconsin City Named Among America's Best Winter Holiday Destinations

By Sarah Tate

November 7, 2023

Photo: smiltena/iStock/Getty Images

As the holidays quickly approach, many people may be scrambling to make travel plans for the winter season. Fortunately for those in Wisconsin, you don't have to travel too far to spend time in one of the best winter holiday destinations in the country.

WalletHub compared nearly 70 of the largest metropolitan areas of the country to determine which are the best winter holiday destinations in 2023 for both cold-weather lovers those who enjoy a warmer environment during the season. One city in Wisconsin ranked among the top spots for travelers preferring cooler weather.

According to the report, the Milwaukee metro area, which includes Milwaukee and Waukesha, ranked No. 26 in the best winter vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers, receiving high marks in categories like travel costs, local costs and attractions. Additionally, you can find another top travel destination just about a 90-mile drive south of Milwaukee in Chicago, which ranked No. 3 overall, or near Wisconsin's western border in Minneapolis, which ranked No. 11.

These are the Top 10 winter vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers:

  1. Atlanta metro area
  2. Washington, D.C. metro area
  3. Chicago metro area
  4. New York City metro area
  5. Denver metro area
  6. Cincinnati metro area
  7. St. Louis metro area
  8. Kansas City metro area
  9. Philadelphia metro area
  10. Boston metro area

To determine the best holiday destinations, WalletHub analyzed 69 of the most populated U.S. metro areas using six factors: travel costs & hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety. These factors were then evaluated across 37 relevant metrics, including cost of cheapest flight, share of delayed flights, cost of living, cost of three-star hotel room, number of attractions, winter weather, warm weather, cold-weather activities, warm-weather activities, violent crime rate and more.

Check out the full study at WalletHub to see more of the best winter holiday destinations for 2023.

