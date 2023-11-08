2 Tennessee Cities Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In 2024

A new year is just upon the horizon, offering up 12 more months of chances to explore what the world has to offer. Travel Lemming compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024 filled with "hidden gems and emerging destinations" they thing are worth visiting. While many of the places on the list are in countries far across the globe, like Norway, Thailand and Australia, some U.S. cities managed to make the cut, including two right here in Tennessee.

According to the site, both Memphis and Townsend are among the best places to travel in the new year, ranking No. 5 and No. 43, respectively. For Memphis, the best time to visit is April/May and October/November while the best time to visit Townsend, near the Smoky Mountains, is April/May and September/October.

Here's what the site had to say about Memphis:

"Memphis, Tennessee occupies a special place in American culture as the city that nurtured the blues, souls, and rock 'n roll. For music lovers, the city is a pilgrimage. Sites like Sun Studio, Graceland, the Stax Museum of American Soul, and the Memphis Rock 'n Soul Museum celebrate the city's music legacy. Memphis is also the place to go for delicious Southern food. The tastes and sounds of Memphis are best experienced on the famous Beale Street. You'll find iconic Memphis-style barbecue at Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous nearby. Memphis typically has fewer crowds than other Southern cities of the same size, but the energy you'll find here is unlike anywhere else."

These are the Travel Lemming's top 10 picks for best places to travel in 2024:

Yucatán, Mexico Gizo, Solomon Islands Stavanger, Norway Antigua, Guatemala Memphis, Tennessee Phú Quô'c, Vietnam St. Johns, Canada Kodiak, Alaska Gautapé, Colombia Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Check out the full list at travellemming.com to see more of the best places to travel next year.