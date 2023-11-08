Southerners take their fried chicken seriously, whether they fry it up themselves with generations-old family recipes to create a dish "just like mama used to make" or they have a go-to restaurant that they swear by for an incredible, homemade bite.

While some of the best fried chicken can, obviously, be found in the South, there are also plenty of eateries around the country frying up their own take on the classic dish. Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving delicious fried chicken and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on reviews and rankings by expert food writers and customers.

According to the site, the best fried chicken in all of Georgia can be found at Busy Bee Cafe. Established in 1947, this Atlanta eatery serves a wide array of yummy southern cuisine, including several fried chicken plates. Busy Bee Cafe is located at 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW in Downtown Atlanta.

This is what Cheapism had to say about the best fried chicken in Georgia:

"Much of Atlanta's business, sports, and hip-hop communities make regular pilgrimages to Busy Bee (Killer Mike from Run the Jewels ate here with then-candidate Bernie Sanders in 2015.) The chicken, marinated for 12 hours before frying and served in halves or quarters with two sides, is mandatory first choice."

To see where else you can find mouthwatering fried chicken around the country, check out the full list at Cheapism.