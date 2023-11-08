This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Nachos

Nachos are one of those dishes you can enjoy as a snack, a shared appetizer, or a full-blown meal. Typically, they're a plate of tortilla chips loaded with all sorts of meats, sauces, veggies, and other ingredients. But that doesn't stop people from getting creative with their chip options or toppings. In fact, some joints have gained a reputation for their mouth-watering nachos.

Speaking of unique plates of nachos, Mashed revealed where you can find the best nachos in every state. According to writers, La Loteria Taqueria serves Colorado's best nachos! Here's why their take on this dish is especially delicious:

"The Centennial State's La Loteria Taqueria gives hungry Coloradoans a traditional taste of Tex-Mex thanks to its bevy of classic dishes, including nachos... La Loteria Taqueria's nachos are the stuff of legends, packed with a laundry list of customizable ingredients and served on crisp chips.

“Customers can create their own nacho experience, choosing from base ingredients like chicken, beef, or shrimp and spicing things up with jalapenos and pico de gallo. Add on a few generous handfuls of cheese and a dollop of sour cream, and you have a winning plate.”