This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Nachos

Nachos are one of those dishes you can enjoy as a snack, a shared appetizer, or a full-blown meal. Typically, they're a plate of tortilla chips loaded with all sorts of meats, sauces, veggies, and other ingredients. But that doesn't stop people from getting creative with their chip options or toppings. In fact, some joints have gained a reputation for their mouth-watering nachos.

Speaking of unique plates of nachos, Mashed revealed where you can find the best nachos in every state. According to writers, Tio Baby's serves Washington State's best nachos! Here's why their take on this dish is especially delicious:

“Tio Baby's is a different kind of establishment, catering specifically to clientele under the influence (via Seattle Eater), but the sober folk can enjoy Tio Baby's bites too, specifically the mouthwatering wings and amazing nachos. Piled high with queso, smoked tomato, and scallions, Tio Baby's nachos are designed to treat your taste buds. Try adding pork adobado or one of the restaurant's inventive vegetarian proteins to take them to the next level. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, founder Will Gordon has a tender spot for nachos, and it certainly shows in the cooking.”