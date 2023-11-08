This Trendy Bar Serves Florida's Best Nachos

Nachos are one of those dishes you can enjoy as a snack, a shared appetizer, or a full-blown meal. Typically, they're a plate of tortilla chips loaded with all sorts of meats, sauces, veggies, and other ingredients. But that doesn't stop people from getting creative with their chip options or toppings. In fact, some joints have gained a reputation for their mouth-watering nachos.

Speaking of unique plates of nachos, Mashed revealed where you can find the best nachos in every state. According to writers, Sweet Liberty serves Florida's best nachos! Here's why their take on this dish is especially delicious:

"A gargantuan, towering platter of crispy nacho chips, vegetables, and sauce. Although Sweet Liberty's nachos don't have the traditional heaps of meat and cheese, they more than make up for it with creative ingredients and bold flavors. Sweet Liberty's vegan Cauliflower Nachos with avocado crema, fresh veggies, and a bright sprinkle of pomegranate seeds will even please die-hard carnivores. If you do want meat, you can add steak, chicken, or shrimp, but trust us, it's not necessary."