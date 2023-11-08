Travis Kelce Addresses Bye Week Plans Amid Taylor Swift Rumors
By Jason Hall
November 8, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he has no plans for the team's bye week, despite previous reports that he would be attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Argentina.
Kelce, 34, said he "never likes[s] to plan things" during the bye weeks while discussing the Chiefs' upcoming week off with his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast.
“You just don’t know how healthy you’re gonna be or how you’re gonna feel whether you’re winning or losing,” Kelce said.
“I’m not trying to go and f–king be out and about if we’re out here losing,” he added, acknowledging his relief for the team's 7-2 start. Travis said his goal was to “get as healthy as possible going into arguably the biggest game … on the schedule,” referring to the Chiefs' upcoming matchup against Jason's Eagles.
Last month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelce planned to visit Swift, 33, on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour,' which is set to begin this week.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source said at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
Last month, Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of recently re-acquired Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shared multiple photos of herself and Hardman alongside Swift and Kelce after Kansas City's 31-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, which included one photo of Swift kissing a smiling Kelce on his left cheek, the first time the singer was seen kissing the All-Pro tight end publicly. Multiple commenters acknowledged that Gordon's post "broke the internet" after it was shared.
Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as the exited Arrowhead Stadium together and drove off in Kelce's Rolls Royce -- which was flanked by Swift's security team -- before celebrating the win at Kelce's Kansas City mansion, which reportedly included food catered by a popular local barbecue truck, the Daily Mail reported. Swift attended four of the Chiefs' last six games, all of which the team has won, but was absent from last week's upset loss to the Denver Broncos.
Swift and Kelce were previously seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village on October 15, one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during his game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.
The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.
Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.
Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.
Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer's initial appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.