Wisconsin City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In 2024

A new year is just upon the horizon, offering up 12 more months of chances to explore what the world has to offer. Travel Lemming compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in 2024 filled with "hidden gems and emerging destinations" they thing are worth visiting. While many of the places on the list are in countries far across the globe, like Norway, Thailand and Australia, some U.S. cities managed to make the cut, including one right here in Wisconsin.

According to the site, Spring Green, located along the Wisconsin River about 40 miles west of Madison, is one of the best places to travel in the new year, ranking No. 33. The best time to visit is from June to September. Here's what the site had to say:

"Few realize that the tiny town of Spring Green, Wisconsin is home to a surprisingly rich arts scene. Down a quiet, forested road lies the open-air American Players Theater, a seasonal hilltop venue. Watch a talented troupe act out classic and contemporary plays, including several titles by Shakespeare. Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright also built Taliesen, his home and studio, in Spring Green. It's recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering tours and an engaging museum. In addition, Spring Green is full of incredible independent businesses. Favorites include Arcadia Books and the charming Spring Green General Store. Order from its hearty and healthy cafe menu, browse an eclectic selection of gifts, and catch live music from local performers."

These are the Travel Lemming's top 10 picks for best places to travel in 2024:

Yucatán, Mexico Gizo, Solomon Islands Stavanger, Norway Antigua, Guatemala Memphis, Tennessee Phú Quô'c, Vietnam St. Johns, Canada Kodiak, Alaska Gautapé, Colombia Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Check out the full list at travellemming.com to see more of the best places to travel next year.