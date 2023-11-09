A Kentucky couple experienced the surprise of a lifetime during their road trip home.

Imagine stopping for coffee and walking away with a life-changing $225,000 all thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket.

However, for Joselyn Bonilla and her husband, this isn't just some figment of their imagination. This seemingly grand scenario actually happened to them when they least expected it.

It all began when the Louisville locals visited the Cave Run Lakemart in Morehead as they returned from visiting family in North Carolina.

The couple typically checks online for remaining prizes before choosing a scratch-off ticket. This time, they chose a single $10 Cash Double Doubler ticket. In their car, Bonilla started scratching off the ticket, initially elated by a $6,000 prize.

Still, the real surprise was yet to come.

As she continued scratching, she uncovered several more $6,000 prizes, adding up to an astonishing $180,000.

But that wasn't the end.

On the back of the ticket, the bonus game revealed an additional $45,000 in prizes, bringing the total prize to $225,000!

This unexpected fortune arrives as the couple is preparing to welcome a new addition to their family, with the prize money providing them with some financial stability to take care of their baby.