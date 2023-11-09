Southerners take their fried chicken seriously, whether they fry it up themselves with generations-old family recipes to create a dish "just like mama used to make" or they have a go-to restaurant that they swear by for an incredible, homemade bite.

While some of the best fried chicken can, obviously, be found in the South, there are also plenty of eateries around the country frying up their own take on the classic dish. Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving delicious fried chicken and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on reviews and rankings by expert food writers and customers.

According to the site, the best fried chicken in all of Tennessee can be found at Jackie's Dream. This Knoxville eatery serves up spectacular soul food, including its "famous" fried chicken and "Knox Hot" chicken. Jackie's Dream is located at 1008 E. Woodland Avenue.

This is what Cheapism had to say about the best fried chicken in Tennessee:

"You can get regular fried chicken or 'Knox hot chicken,' but either way, Jackie's Dream offers soul food made with care. The Jody gets you two breasts and a wing. Need sides with your chicken? Consider the collard greens, fried green tomatoes, or beans (pinto, white, or green). While this place just looks like a boring cement box from the outside, it's the food the counts."

To see where else you can find mouthwatering fried chicken around the country, check out the full list at Cheapism.