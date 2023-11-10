Fun, New Traditions You Can Do With Your Whole Family Year After Year

The list of possible ways to spend the day at Woodloch with your family is long, but some items on it include go-karts, bumper cars, a rock climbing wall, zip lining, paintball, snow tubing, bumper boats, ice skating, frisbee golf, bocce, trap shooting, batting cages, pools, arcades, shuffleboard, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, archery, Bingo, and mini golf, plus there is a beach in the warm months by the lake, where you can also go out on row boats, kayaks and paddle boats.

If you or your family excel at anything, you might even win yourself a medal, which are given out every day to the person, persons or family who win each activity.