Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Ago, Eating At A Restaurant

Of course, the strange comment got a lot of engagement. Some people suggested that the husband faked his own death, while others were certain that Lucy was just a plant and this was all a publicity stunt - the brainchild of some marketing genius who knew it would make the restaurant go viral. Some took the opportunity to joke, writing things like, "I was there on this day and the flat bread that I ordered arrived after our main course, it was my late naan."

The Mail got a hold of the widow and was able to delve deeper. The 59-year-old Lucy described to the paper how she stumbled upon the video, noting, "I don't really use Facebook apart from snooping on friends or catching up with people. I was scrolling through and the video popped up. The moment I saw the thing I thought, 'Oh my God – that's Harry.' It was so instant. I didn't even have to think. He'd be eating a chicken korma because that's all he ever ate."

She added, "There was no doubt in my mind it was my husband. I couldn't pause the thing so I had to replay it about 30 times and each time I was surer and surer." The main reason she is so positive it is Harry is because of his distinctive look - a big build with white hair.

Lucy is also convinced the restaurant is lying about their claim that the video was filmed days before it was posted. She asserted that the eatery never has that many people in it these days, stating, "They are never busy like that any more, that's the problem. They have obviously posted this to generate customers because they are really up against it now."

The restaurant took the time to respond to everything, posting a comment to "clarify some misunderstandings." They wrote that they recently renovated and the video, which was filmed just days before it was posted, reflected those changes. They explained that before 2023, white and red tablecloths adorned the tables so the footage had to be recent. The comment ended, "This is a very unusual situation and we hope this clarifies any confusion."

As for the rumors that her husband had faked his death, Lucy debunked those, recalling his final days in 2014 when he was very sick in the hospital as he awaited a liver transplant. Unfortunately, he didn't make it.

