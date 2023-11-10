Josh Dobbs Says Cardinals Coach Assured Him He Wouldn't Be Traded

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs said Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon assured him that he wouldn't be traded one day prior to being dealt hours before the NFL's deadline last week.

“I go to the facility on Monday and JG, the head coach in Arizona, called me into his office and said, ‘We’re going to start Clayton Tune,” Dobbs said in the latest episode of his Torchbearers podcast (h/t ProFootballTalk) alongside fellow University of Tennessee alum and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith. “I was upset with it but I understood the situation the franchise was in.”

“Woke up Tuesday morning with a text from my agent saying, ‘You could be traded today because it’s the trade deadline,’” Dobbs added. “And listen to this -- when I had my meeting with JG in Arizona, he looked at me in the face and he said, ‘You’re not getting traded, you’re not being released, you’re going to be here in Arizona’. I was like, OK, cool. So then I woke up to that text saying all right the trade deadline’s in four hours, you could be traded, you could go to Minnesota or go back to Cleveland.”