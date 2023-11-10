Lane Kiffin's Heated Exchange With Player Leaked Amid $40 Million Lawsuit

The lawsuit argues that Kiffin did kick Rollins off the team and alleges the following allegations:

Racial discrimination by Kiffin and Ole MIss

Discrimination on the basis of disability -- or perceived disability -- by Kiffin and Ole Miss

Sexual discrimination by Ole Miss

Intentional affliction of emotional distress by Kiffin

Negligence and gross negligence by Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is seeking dismissal of the lawsuit, arguing that Rollins is still on the team despite the heated exchange and not playing in a single game during the 2023 season and claims it never received a lawsuit. A Tort Claims Demand letter addressed to Kiffin and several top University of Mississippi officials dated May 3, 2023, was obtained by the Clarion Ledger and the university will have 21 days to respond to the complaint, according to records.

No. 9 Ole Miss will face No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday (November 11) night.