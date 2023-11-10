McDaniels Accused Of Stealing Tom Brady's Jock Strap; Trading RB Over Wife

A former NFL player claims that recently fired former Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels carried around Tom Brady's jock strap and traded away running back Peyton Hillis because his wife found the Hillis attractive.

Retired tight end Nate Jackson, who played for the Denver Broncos during McDaniels' first head coaching stint, shared several troubling tales about the coach in an article entitled 'The Problem Was Always Josh McDaniels' for Defector.com. Jackson alleged that McDaniels stole an unwashed jock strap from Tom Brady's locker during his tenure as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator and kept it in his pocket.

"The one he tossed to anyone who ever questioned his football acumen," Jackson wrote. "Smell it, he’d say. Any questions?"

Jackson also revealed McDaniels' alleged motive for trading Hillis to the Cleveland Browns during his tenure as the Broncos' head coach.

"McDaniels's ego wasn't only fragile on the field. He famously shipped out running back Peyton Hillis because, rumor had it, McDaniels thought his wife was attracted to Hillis," Jackson wrote.