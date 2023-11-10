New York Hospital Named 'Best In State' For 2024

Being admitted into your local hospital in poor health is never ideal, but it is comforting knowing that you are in the hands of well-educated and compassionate medical experts should you end up there. Hospitals throughout the state pride themselves on quality care and consideration of patients, but what factors turn an ordinary healthcare facility into an extraordinary one?

The highest-ranked hospital in the country is The University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. Hospital President Dr. David Miller told Newsweek that Michigan Medicine received excellent ratings because the staff is patient-centered and delivers "safe and expert care" to sick individuals.

Similarly, Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, praised his staff for "unparalleled safety, quality service, and innovation."

According to a list compiled by Newsweek (using online survey data from Statista,) the best hospital in New York is The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Here's what Newsweek had to say about compiling the data to discover the best hospitals across the country:

"From June to July 2023, Statista conducted an online survey featuring tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, including doctors and hospital managers. The score each hospital received was broken down into four main categories— recommendations from peers, patient experience, hospital quality metrics and Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) implementations."

For a continued list of the best hospitals nationwide, visit newsweek.com.