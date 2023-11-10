"We was just in the studio vibing" Ross said about the making of the album during a recent interview with The Baller Alert Show. "It was one of them things. We had the space. We had the time, and this s**t just came up and we said 'Let's do this s**t."



"It's actually good and fun for me and Rozay to be able to bring it all around full-circle and be able to rap and just go, you know, right now, when everybody saying music in a different place," Meek said. "When me and Rozay was dropping that new s**t, it wasn't really too many complaints so now we're just going to give it back to 'em and give what we offer to the game."



Their joint album comes months after both rappers put their past issues behind them and reunited in the studio. After they teased new music on social media throughout the summer, Rozay and Meek announced the album in September and delivered tracks like the intro and "Lyrical Eazy." Both artists teamed up with several producers and engineers like Cool & Dre, ATL Jacob, We Good's Dizzy Clean Face & Breyan Isaac, TM88, Murda Beatz, DJ Khaled, TropDavinci, Sam Sneak, Hitmaka, Tay Keith, Cubeatz, Southside, Eddie "eMIX" Hernandez and more. eMIX, who mixed the majority of the album, says it took a solid two months to complete the record.



"It's been a long time coming," eMIX tells iHeartRadio. "I think this something that the fans have wanted for a long time. This has always been a dynamic duo, the two of them together have always been powerful and complement each others' strengths. Working on the project, the first record I received was 'SHAQ & KOBE' but it was called something else at the time. It wasn't supposed to be a single but the way I assembled and created that intro, it kind of just shifted everything and became a single, but also what it was, that was like the catalyst. Up until that point, they were recording and already starting the process but I think the energy of that song proved to all of us like 'Oh s**t this could be really big.'"



Their new album is their first body of work since they released their respective solo albums in 2021. Listen to the entire LP below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

