Adele Reveals She's 'Ready' To Drink Again After 4-Month Sobriety Journey

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 11, 2023

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: Adele
Photo: Getty Images

Renowned singer-songwriter Adele, 35, recently confessed during a Las Vegas residency show that she would prefer to resume drinking after abstaining from alcoholic beverages for four months.

The songstress told the Weekends With Adele audience, "I’m just going to chill...I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick again because this is red wine weather."

While she clearly expressed her readiness to indulge again during her work break, Adele also revealed that red wine adversely affects her singing, causing a debilitating hangover:

"I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break...I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f**** me up. I cannot handle it."

This isn't the first time the artist has discussed her relationship with alcohol. In October, she informed fans at a residency concert that she had quit drinking three and a half months prior.

Adele acknowledged her past struggles with drinking, too, admitting to being borderline alcoholic in her twenties.

She has a history of cutting off alcohol intake, a frequent decision she previously shared with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021.

Following her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele found solace in sobriety, describing it as a means to get to know herself and stay centered amid life's challenges.

