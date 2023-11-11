Former NFL First-Round Pick D.J. Hayden Dead At 33
By Jason Hall
November 11, 2023
Former NFL cornerback and University of Houston standout D.J. Hayden has died at the age of 33, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.
Hayden, who was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the first-round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played for three teams in eight seasons, was among six people killed in a crash involving a car that drove through a red light in Houston at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday (November 11), according to the Houston Police Department.
Four of the six casualties, including fellow former Houston football player Zach McMillan, were pronounced dead at the scene. Hayden, one of college football's best cornerbacks during his final season at Houston, made national headlines after suffering a near-fatal hit to the main vein leading to his heart during an accident that took place during a practice late into 2012.
Developing story— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 11, 2023
Former UH football player D.J. Hayden killed in collision near downtown Houston https://t.co/Z0pNh5Uptu via @houstonchron
Asst. Chief Megan Howard Media Briefing on Fatal Crash on Fannin St. at Pierce St. https://t.co/u6HboW4qSL— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2023
Hayden was discharged from the hospital a week later, but ruled out for the Cougars' final three games, having still been named as a First-team All-Conference-USA selection. The Houston native was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise before one season with the Detroit Lions and three with the Jacksonville Jaguars.