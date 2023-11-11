Gaza's Main Hospital Faces Power Outages Amid Bombardment, Officials Say

The main hospital in Gaza City is reportedly experiencing power outages in its intensive care unit and pediatric ward during heavy bombardment and fighting near the facility overnight and into the morning on Saturday (November 11) amid Hamas' ongoing war with Israel, Palestinian health officials said via NBC News.

An infant was among two people reported to have died at Al-Shifa hospital "because we did not have electricity," according to Dr. Marwan Abusada, a surgeon who leads the international cooperation at the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, during a phone interview with NBC News Saturday morning. Doctors were attempting to give care to ICU patients through a "battery system."

“We don’t have electricity. We don’t have water. Even we don’t have food,” Abusada said.

At least 1,200 people, including at least 33 American citizens, were killed and more than 3,400 were injured in the initial terror attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7, Reuters reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "we are in a war," in a video shared on social media after the attacks, which included land, air and sea as Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's southern border and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

More than 11,000 people are reported to have died in retaliation attacks on Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said via Reuters.