Kevin O'Connell Addresses Kirk Cousins' Future Amid Injury, Free Agency

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wants quarterback Kirk Cousins to return to the team amid his season-ending injury and upcoming free agency.

"Yeah, you guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk," O'Connell said Tuesday, via ESPN . "I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League and one of the hardest parts about coping with this ... [is] the fact that he was experiencing his best season in the National Football League and where we could have gone as a team. Hopefully, we are still going to get to that place. But I know without Kirk Cousins and that high level quarterback play we were getting from him week in and week out, it's going a challenge, but one that we've got to accept and try to thrive."

Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear during Sunday's (October 29) game against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings officially announced following an MRI Monday (October 30) morning.