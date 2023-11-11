Some friendships are unexpected, but, honestly, the most unexpected ones seem to last forever!

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner got fans up to speed on who her current bestie is with an amusing update on social media.

Everyone's favorite momager confirmed that her close friendship with former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who has been through a very public series of scandals and a subsequent "cancellation," is still very much alive and stronger than ever in a lighthearted TikTok video.

In the clip posted on Friday, the 68-year-old reality star and businesswoman, along with the 65-year-old comedian, playfully showcased the strength of their bond. Dressed as each other, Kris and Ellen share a humorous moment holding hands. Kris sports an all-black, baggy ensemble, contrasting Ellen's elegant coat and expensive sunglasses. The two truly made it tough to tell them apart!

Set to the tune of Saweetie and Doja Cat's song "Best Friend," the duo went on to strike dramatic poses.

The caption adds a touch of humor to the video, with Kris joking, “When we start spending too much time together @Ellen DeGeneres.”

The light-hearted TikTok post emphasizes the strong nature of their friendship despite them not being spotted together in public frequently.