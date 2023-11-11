Saints WR Michael Thomas Arrested

"The fourth time after you threaten me, people are going to have to know what kind of person you are, because that’s wrong. You don’t go around doing that. I don’t care who you are," Cifuentes said via WDSU.

Cifuentes claims that Thomas threatened to get a "brick or a bullet" for the cars if they weren't moved at one point before the incident escalated Friday night.

“He drives up, and I see him get out, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what he’s doing, I’m just worried about my job site,’ and he walks up to this big pile of sand and grabs a brick, and he throws it at my car, and the guys are like, ‘hey, man your truck, your truck!’ 'Oh, dude, he’s actually doing something,' so, I grab my phone and I start recording him, and he grabbed my phone and grabbed and pushed me," Cifuentes told WDSU.

A heavy police presence was reported in the Gabriel subdivision where Thomas' home is located.

"I told him, I was like, 'man, listen, I cheered for you every Sunday, I never once thought I would have an issue like this with you.' So, now we're here," Cifuentes told WDSU.

The Saints told WDSU they were aware of the alleged incident and were gathering more information as it becomes available. New Orleans is scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday (November 12).

Thomas, a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, two-time First-team All-Pro, three-time Prop Bowler, two-time NFL receptions leader and one-time receiving yards leader, has 38 receptions for 439 yards and one touchdown through his first nine games of the 2023 NFL season. The alleged incident comes weeks after fellow Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle on October 23.