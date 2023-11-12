Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo Of Wardrobe Malfunction At Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen laughed off a "zipper mishap" turned wardrobe malfunction at this year's Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Saturday (November 11). According to People, the 37-year-old TV personality did not "take herself too seriously" when a ripped zipper caused the back of her outfit to fall apart at the annual charity event. Teigen drew attention to the wardrobe malfunction with photos shared to her Instagram story depicting an unplanned, open-back look.

Per the snapshots shared by People, viewers can see Teigan's faulty zipper creating a large hole in the dress that exposed much of her back. The beautiful mother of four laughed off the mishap with an unbothered "oh lol" to pair with the photos. Before the zipper decided to stop doing its job, Teigen stunned on the gala's red carpet in a striking black ensemble with elegant gold flowers lining the look from slit to strap.

Just last month, the former Lip Sync Battle host revealed another hilarious mishap that occurred during her wedding to husband John Legend in 2013. So the story goes, the couple celebrated their unity with an intimate gathering in Italy, and Teigen accidentally cussed into the microphone during the ceremony. Now one of her "favorite memories," Teigen recalled dropping her ring and whispering "oh s***" in front of the pastor (who also happened to be Legend's uncle).

"Something funny that happened during our vows John's uncle was the pastor, and he was officiating our wedding, and I dropped the ring," she said. "I, of course, said 'oh, s---,' into the mic, and he was just a little taken aback by it. He was like, 'That's Chrissy.'"

Other celebrities present at this year's Baby2Baby Gala included Salma Hayek Pinault, Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian, and more.