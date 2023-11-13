Beloved Restaurant Has Colorado's 'Most Memorable Dining Experience'
By Zuri Anderson
November 13, 2023
Do you ever have those experiences that have stuck with you for years? Many people forge fond memories at amazing restaurants, whether it's the unique menu items, eye-catching decor, or stunning scenery that surround some eateries. Some restaurants, however, impress almost any customer who dines there.
That's why LoveFood curated a list of every state's "most memorable" dining experience and where you can find it. Writers utilized reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.
If you're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience in Colorado, writers recommend you visit Casa Bonita! Here's why:
"You certainly won't forget this kitschy Colorado restaurant in a hurry. First, there's the facade – a Barbie-pink, castle-like confection guaranteed to turn heads. And then there's the elaborate interiors, which include glittering palm trees and boldly patterned carpets. And then, if that wasn't enough, there's a live diving show (yes, you read that correctly) with divers launching themselves from man-made cliffs. It's a feast for the senses and the stomach – the menu is filled with Mexican-style delights."
You can find this restaurant at 6715 W Colfax Ave. in Lakewood. It should be noted that they will have limited openings on a "rolling basis," according to Summit Daily. Tickets are available to purchase on Casa Bonita's website.
For more information on these must-visit restaurants, visit lovefood.com for the full list.