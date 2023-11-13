Historic Restaurant Has Florida's 'Most Memorable Dining Experience'

Do you ever have those experiences that have stuck with you for years? Many people forge fond memories at amazing restaurants, whether it's the unique menu items, eye-catching decor, or stunning scenery that surround some eateries. Some restaurants, however, impress almost any customer who dines there.

That's why LoveFood curated a list of every state's "most memorable" dining experience and where you can find it. Writers utilized reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

If you're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience in Florida, writers recommend you visit Columbia Restaurant! Here's why:

"Columbia wears its status as Florida's oldest restaurant as a badge of honor. It’s been going strong since the early 1900s, when it first opened as the Columbia Saloon, and today it's still operated by the same family (the descendants of Spanish-Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez Sr). Come by the original location (there are now several others across the state) in Tampa's Ybor City to try what's billed as the 'Original Cuban Sandwich' – a meat and cheese-filled stack that’s the restaurant's signature."