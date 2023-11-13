Jaguars WR Zay Jones Arrested On Serious Charge

By Jason Hall

November 14, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo: Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was reportedly arrested on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm Monday (November 13) evening, according to Duval County Jail records obtained by ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Jones, 28, was detained by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies and booked into jail at around 6:30 p.m. ET. The charge is considered to be a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jones is reportedly scheduled to appear in court Tuesday (November 14) at 9:00 a.m. The Jaguars issued a statement to ESPN confirming that they were aware of the wide receiver's arrest.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Jones has missed six games, including the last four consecutive, during the 2023 NFL season due to a right knee injury and has been limited to just five receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns in just three appearances. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jaguars in March 2022, following stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Jones recorded a career totals in receptions (82) and yards (823), while also recording his second-highest touchdown (5) total and tying a career-best for games started (15) in 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.