Jaguars WR Zay Jones Arrested On Serious Charge

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was reportedly arrested on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm Monday (November 13) evening, according to Duval County Jail records obtained by ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Jones, 28, was detained by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies and booked into jail at around 6:30 p.m. ET. The charge is considered to be a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jones is reportedly scheduled to appear in court Tuesday (November 14) at 9:00 a.m. The Jaguars issued a statement to ESPN confirming that they were aware of the wide receiver's arrest.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said.

Jones has missed six games, including the last four consecutive, during the 2023 NFL season due to a right knee injury and has been limited to just five receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns in just three appearances. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jaguars in March 2022, following stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Jones recorded a career totals in receptions (82) and yards (823), while also recording his second-highest touchdown (5) total and tying a career-best for games started (15) in 2022.