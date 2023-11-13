The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Pennsylvania

By Logan DeLoye

November 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a meal out of the house, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a good burger without breaking the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided with desirable side options for a low price. While many burger joints are scattered across the state, this Pennsylvania staple was singled out for serving the best food around!

According to Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Pennsylvania is Tony's Lunch in Girardville. This restaurant is known for putting a dollop of marshmallow fluff on their burgers.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Tony's Lunch, a storefront diner, is home to a hyper regional burger variation called the Fluff Burger. A small, griddled hamburg is topped with raw onions, a pat of butter, a hefty smear of thick, spicy chili paste, and a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Without the Fluff, it's called a Screamer.) It seems like an acquired taste, but diehards swear by the spicy-hot-sweet combo."

For more information regarding the most affordable burger joints nationwide visit cheapism.com.

