Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Most Dangerous City' In The Entire State

Do you live in one of the most dangerous cities in the entire country? Be it rising violent and property crime rates amid population increases or "disproportionately high" levels of danger posed on tourists and locals, something about these cities makes them feel generally less safe than others.

According to a list compiled by Wallet Hub, the most dangerous city in Pennsylvania is Philadelphia. Philadelphia is ranked as the 171st safest city in America. Cities that ranked among the top 10 most dangerous include St. Louis, Missouri, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, San Bernardino, California, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Detroit, Michigan, Oakland, California, Memphis, Tennessee, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, California, and Washington D.C.

Here's what Wallet Hub had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest and most dangerous cities in the entire country:

"In order to determine the safest cities in which to live, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. We evaluated those dimensions using 41 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the safest and most dangerous cities in the country visit wallethub.com.