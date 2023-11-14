Bills Make Surprising Coaching Change After 'MNF' Loss

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the team confirmed in a statement shared on its social media accounts Tuesday (November 14) morning.

"We have relieved Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey of his duties. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will serve as interim Offensive Coordinator," the Bills said.

The team's confirmation came shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter initial report of Dorsey's termination and Brady's promotion on an interim basis. Dorsey's reported termination comes hours after the Bills' 24-22 'Monday Night Football' upset loss to the Denver Broncos, dropping the team to 5-5 with seven games remaining.

Buffalo had four turnovers in Monday's (November 13) loss, which included two interceptions thrown and one fumble lost by quarterback Josh Allen. Dorsey, 42, a former national champion quarterback at the University of Miami and fringe NFL starter, was once regarded as a potential head coaching candidate earlier in his tenure with the Bills.