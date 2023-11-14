Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of Nebraska are served at Le Peep located in Omaha. Love Food praised the restaurant for its delicious Belgian waffle.

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"Stylish brunch and lunch restaurant Le Peep has four locations in Omaha, and receives top marks for its decadent waffles. Its much-loved Belgian waffle is served with powdered sugar, whipped butter, and syrup. You could also go all out with the Belgian waffle combo – a waffle with two eggs, strips of bacon or sausage links, and crispy potatoes."

For a continued list of the best waffle restaurants nationwide, visit lovefood.com.