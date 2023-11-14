New No. 1 In Week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 overall team in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
The two-time defending national champions moved up one spot following a win against Ole Miss on Saturday (November 11). Georgia has won every game since its 2021 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.
Ohio State, which ranked No. 1 overall in the first two College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, dropped one spot to No. 2.
The full Week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are included below:
- Georgia (SEC)- 10-0 (-)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)- 10-0 (-)
- Michigan (Big Ten)- 10-0 ()
- Florida State (ACC)- 10-0 (-)
- Washington (Pac-12)- 10-0 (-)
- Oregon (Pac-12)- 9-1 (-)
- Texas (Big 12)- 9-1 (-)
- Alabama (SEC)- 8-1 (-)
- Missouri (SEC)- 8-2 (+5)
- Louisville (ACC)- 9-1 (+1)
- Oregon State (Pac-12)- 8-2 (+1)
- Penn State (Big Ten)- 8-2 (-2)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-2 (-4)
- Oklahoma (Big 12)- 8-2 (+3)
- LSU (SEC)- 7-3 (+4)
- Iowa (Big Ten)- 8-2 (+6)
- Arizona (Pac 12)- 7-3 (+4)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 7-3 (-5)
- Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-3 (+1)
- North Carolina (ACC)- 8-2 (+4)
- Kansas State (Big 12) (+4)
- Utah (Pac 12)- 7-3 (-4)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 7-3 (-8)
- Tulane (AAC)- 9-1 (-1)
- Kansas (Big 12)- 7-3 (-9)
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED