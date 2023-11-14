New No. 1 In Week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

By Jason Hall

November 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 overall team in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

The two-time defending national champions moved up one spot following a win against Ole Miss on Saturday (November 11). Georgia has won every game since its 2021 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.

Ohio State, which ranked No. 1 overall in the first two College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, dropped one spot to No. 2.

The full Week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are included below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 10-0 (-)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 10-0 (-)
  3. Michigan (Big Ten)- 10-0 ()
  4. Florida State (ACC)- 10-0 (-)
  5. Washington (Pac-12)- 10-0 (-)
  6. Oregon (Pac-12)- 9-1 (-)
  7. Texas (Big 12)- 9-1 (-)
  8. Alabama (SEC)- 8-1 (-)
  9. Missouri (SEC)- 8-2 (+5)
  10. Louisville (ACC)- 9-1 (+1)
  11. Oregon State (Pac-12)- 8-2 (+1)
  12. Penn State (Big Ten)- 8-2 (-2)
  13. Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-2 (-4)
  14. Oklahoma (Big 12)- 8-2 (+3)
  15. LSU (SEC)- 7-3 (+4)
  16. Iowa (Big Ten)- 8-2 (+6)
  17. Arizona (Pac 12)- 7-3 (+4)
  18. Tennessee (SEC)- 7-3 (-5)
  19. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-3 (+1)
  20. North Carolina (ACC)- 8-2 (+4)
  21. Kansas State (Big 12) (+4)
  22. Utah (Pac 12)- 7-3 (-4)
  23. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 7-3 (-8)
  24. Tulane (AAC)- 9-1 (-1)
  25. Kansas (Big 12)- 7-3 (-9)

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED

