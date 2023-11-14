New No. 1 In Week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 overall team in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

The two-time defending national champions moved up one spot following a win against Ole Miss on Saturday (November 11). Georgia has won every game since its 2021 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.

Ohio State, which ranked No. 1 overall in the first two College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, dropped one spot to No. 2.

The full Week 12 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are included below:

Georgia (SEC)- 10-0 (-) Ohio State (Big Ten)- 10-0 (-) Michigan (Big Ten)- 10-0 () Florida State (ACC)- 10-0 (-) Washington (Pac-12)- 10-0 (-) Oregon (Pac-12)- 9-1 (-) Texas (Big 12)- 9-1 (-) Alabama (SEC)- 8-1 (-) Missouri (SEC)- 8-2 (+5) Louisville (ACC)- 9-1 (+1) Oregon State (Pac-12)- 8-2 (+1) Penn State (Big Ten)- 8-2 (-2) Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-2 (-4) Oklahoma (Big 12)- 8-2 (+3) LSU (SEC)- 7-3 (+4) Iowa (Big Ten)- 8-2 (+6) Arizona (Pac 12)- 7-3 (+4) Tennessee (SEC)- 7-3 (-5) Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-3 (+1) North Carolina (ACC)- 8-2 (+4) Kansas State (Big 12) (+4) Utah (Pac 12)- 7-3 (-4) Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 7-3 (-8) Tulane (AAC)- 9-1 (-1) Kansas (Big 12)- 7-3 (-9)

