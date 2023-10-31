First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Of 2023 Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the 2023 season, which were announced during ESPN's live broadcast Tuesday (October 31) night.

The Buckeyes were ranked two spots higher in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 poll than the Associated Press Week 10 college football top 25 poll released on Sunday (October 29). Georgia, the top ranked team in the AP poll, ranked No. 2 overall, despite being two-time defending national champions and having won every game since their 2021 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.

The full College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 10 is listed below:

Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0 (AP No. 3) Georgia (SEC)- 8-0 (AP No. 1) Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0 (AP No. 2) Florida State (ACC)- 8-0 (AP No. 4) Washington (Pac-12)- 8-0 (AP No. 5) Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1 (AP No. 6) Texas (Big 12)- 7-1 (AP No. 7) Alabama (SEC)- 7-1 (AP No. 8) Oklahoma (Big 12)- 7-1 (AP No. 10) Ole Miss (SEC)- 7-1 (AP No. 11) Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-1 (AP No. 9) Missouri (SEC)- 7-1 (AP No. 14) Louisville (ACC)- 7-1 (AP No. 15) LSU (SEC)- 6-2 (AP No. 14) Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-2 (+2) Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2 (AP No. 16) Tennessee (SEC)- 6-2 (AP No. 17) Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2 (AP No. 18) UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-2 (AP No. 20) USC (Pac-12)- 7-2 (AP No. 24) Kansas (Big 12)- 6-2 (AP No. 22) Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 6-2 (AP unranked) Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2 (AP No. 25) Tulane (AAC)- 7-1 (AP No. 21) Air Force (Mountain West)- 8-0 (AP No. 17)

