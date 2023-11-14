Papa Roach Donate Large Sum To American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

Papa Roach donated $150,000 to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign in October following the live debut performance of their mental health awareness single, "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)." According to a press release, the campaign was announced during the final show of “The Revolutions Live Tour” in Denver, Colorado, on October 23.

The big announcement followed the live debut performance of “Leave A Light On," released by the rock legends in 2022, and renamed "Leave A Light On(Talk Away The Dark)" in 2023 to mirror the values of the campaign. The single paints a compassionate picture of "leaving the light on" (taking the extra time to provide love and support) for someone who is struggling with their mental health. The lyrics exist as a shoulder to lean on for those who feel alone in times of mental turmoil.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix detailed the tie between the campaign and the single, stating that mental health is not an individual struggle, but rather a serious issue that "affects all of us."

“It’s been so powerful to see the impact this song has had at our live shows. So, we’ve re-released the track as “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" with a new purpose - to save lives and bring home to those affected by Suicide. We’re so proud that the song’s royalties will directly benefit the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) for the rest of it’s existence. Suicide has impacted almost everyone and it’s so important to “Talk Away The Dark” and teach all how to have a conversation that could safe a life."

In light of the donation announcement, Papa Roach also released an official music video for "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" available on YouTube.